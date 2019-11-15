Mom protesting chains herself to Gov. Lujan Grisham’s door

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mom who’s been arrested for protesting in the Governor’s Office before, is back at it. This time she chained herself to the doors of the Governor’s Office, and New Mexico State Police needed bolt cutters to arrest her.

“You’re not going to ignore this anymore. These chains are at your door,” said Tisha Brick in a Facebook live video.

Brick says she’s had enough, as the sound of a metal chain clanged along the roundhouse floor.

“I have chained myself to the doors of Governor Lujan Grisham’s office… the reason that I have done this is because I’m tired of being ignored,” Brick said.

The video was taken on Tuesday. Brick is a mom, and she’s protesting because her son Anthony needs access to medical marijuana on school grounds for a neuropsychological condition.

“My son’s life along with many others are being destroyed on a daily basis,” Brick said.

She says the Estancia School District refuses to administer the medicine to her teenage son, despite a change in state law, and she wants someone to force the district to cooperate. This is not the first time she’s protested outside the Governor’s Office.

“They have brought me in here and had meaningless meetings, and they’ve told me that they were going to fix it, and given me all the lip service in the world, but they’ve never done it,” she said.

Having already been arrested in May for a protest at the Governor’s Office, State Police were called again. An officer cut Brick free of her chain and arrested her for trespassing.

Although Brick went to jail, the Governor’s Office says they’ve held multiple meetings with Brick, and have tried to meet her family’s needs, and say they will continue to do so.

They go on to say, if at a certain point someone is determined to be unsatisfied, there is little they can do.

The Governor’s Office says the PED has reached out to the school district. We’ve reached out to the Estancia School District and are waiting to hear back.