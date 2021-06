ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has declared a mistrial in the case against the Rio Arriba County sheriff. Sheriff James Lujan is accused of trying to help former Espanola City Councilor Phillip Chacon evade police after a high-speed chase in 2017.

Prosecutors say once the pursuit ended, Lujan told Chacon to gather his belongings from his home and drove him away. However, a jury could not reach a verdict, prompting Judge Kathleen McGarry to declare a mistrial.