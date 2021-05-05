Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force expanded; locals respond

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order expanding the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force. The task force was created in 2019. Since then, recommendations have been made to help prevent, report, and investigate cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The recommendations include creating better reporting and data-sharing systems, ramping up programs for women seeking protection from domestic violence situations, and getting more funding for tribal justice programs. Wednesday’s executive order signed by Gov. Lujan Grisham expands the task force by adding new members including tribal leaders and legislators. Their work will include implementing those recommendations.

Meanwhile, community members gathered Wednesday night, to honor the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous women. “From a grassroots level up, community members particularly women and youth started to try and document the number of women who had gone missing and murdered, and they found it was in the tens of thousands,” said Melanie Yazzie of Red Nation.

This was part of a National Day of Remembrance. The group gathered outside the Sheriff’s Department in Albuquerque, in part protesting the death of a homeless woman who died in MCD custody. “We’re here to ask officials, leaders, to demand justice for Jolene Nez and others who have died under medical watch within the Metropolitan Detention Center,” said protestor Cheyenne Antonio.