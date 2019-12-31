Minimum wage increase goes into effect Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Starting on January 1, 2020, New Mexico’s minimum wage will increase to $9 per hour while the state tipped minimum wage will increase to $2.35 an hour.

The increase follows an amendment to the state’s Minimum Wage Act that was signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham back in April. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe County are not affected by the amendment as they have already enacted their own minimum wage increases which are higher.

“Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham passionately believes nobody should live in poverty while working 40 hours a week. This increase in the minimum wage will help hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans live better,” said New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions Cabinet Secretary Bill McCamley in a press release. “Studies consistently show higher wages mean more children are healthier, do better in school and are less likely to be neglected or abused.”