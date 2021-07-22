Metropolitan Detention Center launches interactive data dashboard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new dashboard displays current population numbers and shows age, race and sex, charges, and the number and type of daily bookings. Bernalillo County says it hopes to continue work with local partners to improve the fitness and efficiency of the local justice system through the dashboard.

Council and county officials look at regular reports to track populations trends at the center, but the information is usually weeks old. Now they can view real-time numbers and graphs from the data.

Right now, most of the intakes are on outstanding warrants for felonies and for parole violations. The current MDC population is at 1,173 with an average of 160 days incarcerated. To view the entire dashboard, visit the County Manager page on the county’s website.