Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti enters race for U.S. Senate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Tuesday, popular television personality and meteorologist Mark Ronchetti announced his run for U.S. Senate.

After leaving his position as chief meteorologist in Albuquerque on Monday, Ronchetti announced via Twitter that he would not be leaving New Mexico. Ronchetti is vying for the GOP nomination, stating in his bio that “taxes should be low and 2nd amendment rights should be protected.”

Ronchetti enters the race against fellow Republicans Elisa Martinez, Mick Rich, Gavin Clarkson and Louie Sanchez who are also seeking the Senate seat currently held by Democrat U.S. Senator Tom Udall who is retiring.