Mescalero man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of 14-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 27-year-old enrolled member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a child. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice District of New Mexico, James Darius Caje will remain in custody pending sentencing.

According to the plea agreement and other court records, on the night of Feb. 24 or early morning Feb. 25, 2020, Caje allegedly entered the bedroom of the victim, who was 14-years old and sexually assaulted her. The next day, the victim reported the assault to a school counselor, who then reported it to law enforcement.

If convicted, Caje faces 10 years in prison. The FBI investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron O. Jordan is prosecuting the case.