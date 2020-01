ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Funeral plans are set for Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez.

Sanchez served on the council for 14-years, primarily serving parts of the westside. Sanchez experienced a medical emergency back in November put passed on New Year’s Day.

His family has a rosary planned for Sunday, and a funeral mass at the Kiva Auditorium on Monday at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemtery.

Ken Sanchez was 63-years-old.