ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, Congresswoman-elect Melanie Stansbury formally submitted her resignation from the legislature. She will officially leave her current statehouse office this coming Monday, one week before she is sworn in to her new position in the First Congressional District.

Earlier this month, Democrat Stansbury defeated Republican Mark Moore by 24 points, filling the seat left open when Deb Haaland became interior secretary.