Medicare for All Bill focus of Saturday rally

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizers were outside of UNM Hospital in Albuquerque on Saturday advocating for free Medicare for all. Progressive Democrats of America was one of at least eight organizations in attendance, according to the Democratic Party of Bernalillo County.

Representative Melanie Stansbury also joined the crowd supporting HR 1976, the Medicare for All Bill, for which she is a co-sponsor. Some organizers say that COVID has only emphasized the fact that many people across the state – as well as the country – don’t have access to, or enough money to afford, adequate health care.

“All these people have different healthcare needs, many of them are underserved. We have not enough resources in this town, in this state, to take care of the needs of people,” said Amy Antle of Progressive Democrats of America.

Organizers were also calling for the Medicare age to be lowered, as well as the addition of long-term care.