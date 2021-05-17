Measure would eliminate voter ID requirements in Albuquerque elections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors will be making a symbolic move to get rid of the voter ID requirement for city elections. Councilors are expected to take a final vote on eliminating language in the city charter that requires a photo ID to vote in a city election.

Albuquerque voters first passed a voter ID requirement in 2005 that applied to municipal elections for mayors, city councilors, and bonds. Those elections used to be run by the Albuquerque City Clerk’s Office, however, under a 2018 state law, Albuquerque opted to let the county run those elections.

The county and state do not require a photo ID to vote. This makes the city’s ordinance obsolete. Councilors are expected to vote on the repeal on Monday, May 17.