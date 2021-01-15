Mayor of Santa Fe declares State of Emergency leading up to Inauguration Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Santa Fe prepares for possible unrest around the State Capitol this weekend, Mayor Alan Webber has declared a state of emergency. It comes after the governor’s declaration Thursday. The mayor has ordered city officials to coordinate with the state, on efforts including road closures, parking, and police and fire response. In the order, the mayor says, in part:
I, ALAN M. WEBBER, Mayor of the City of Santa Fe, New Mexico, hereby declare, that an emergency exists risking danger of injury or damage to persons and property within the City. I hereby invoke all Section 2-1.3, and Sections 20-1.2 through 20-1.5 of the Santa Fe City Code of 1987, to preserve the peace and order in the City of Santa Fe.Mayor of Santa Fe, Alan Webber