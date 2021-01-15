Mayor of Santa Fe declares State of Emergency leading up to Inauguration Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for tips about threats to government facilities, ahead of Inauguration Day. The FBI has set up a local command post to keep an eye on threats and share information with other law enforcement agencies.

"Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those individuals who may want to incite violence and engage in criminal activity," said FBI Special Agent in Charge James Langenberg in a news release Friday. "The public can help by contacting us if they are aware of anyone planning to commit acts of violence or damage to government buildings.”