Mayor Keller’s 2021 fiscal year budget proposes increase for trash collection

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Secretary for the Department of Public Safety is out. The governor's office announced Friday afternoon that Mark Shea has been dismissed from his position. It's unclear why but the governor's office says it's taking the opportunity for a leadership change to "strengthen the mission of the department and deliver vigorous and smart on crime statewide law enforcement."

“I want to thank Secretary Shea for his service to the state,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a news release Friday. “The Department of Public Safety plays an essential role. Our employees and officers are duty-bound to equitably protect and dutifully serve New Mexicans, and I am confident they will continue to meet and exceed the expectation of communities all across the state.”