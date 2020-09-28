Mayor Keller’s 2021 fiscal year budget proposes increase for trash collection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents may soon pay more for their monthly trash collection bills. According to the Albuquerque Journal, Mayor Tim Keller’s 2021 fiscal year budget includes raising the residential trash collection fee by 5.5%.
If approved the hike in fees could generate nearly $2 million more a year for the Solid Waste Department. The increase would take effect on January 1. The city council still needs to approve the budget.
