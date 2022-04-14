ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller has upheld a law that requires contractors to have a labor agreement if they’re working on a city project worth more than $10,000,000. City council passed the ordinance in December but after the new, more conservative-leaning council took over this year, they voted to get rid of that requirement.

The mayor blocked that repeal and councilors likely do not have the numbers to override him.