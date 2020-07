NEW MEXICO (AP) –It will be up to the New Mexico Supreme Court to decide what authority the state has to enforce certain provisions of the public health orders that have stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic as it relates to businesses. Arguments will be presented during an Aug. 4 remote hearing.

About a dozen business owners and companies sued the state in May, challenging Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's authority to levy $5,000 fines for violating the public health orders. The plaintiffs argue that state law authorizes fines of $100 or less in such cases, not the $5,000-per-day penalty cited by state officials.