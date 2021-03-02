Mayor Keller to provide update on youth programming, Albuquerque’s response to pandemic

Watch news briefing live on this page at 11:30 a.m.

Mayor Tim Keller file (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller will hold a briefing at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2 to provide an update on youth programming for spring and summer as well as the City of Albuquerque’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

Family & Community Services Division Manager Cristin Chavez-Smith is expected to be in attendance. The Family & Community Services Department has announced that it is now hiring seasonal staff for its Summer Youth Programs.

