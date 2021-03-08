Mayor Keller to announce new leadership for APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller will hold a news briefing at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8 to announce new leadership for the Albuquerque Police Department. KRQE News 13 will stream the announcement live on this page.

In January, the City of Albuquerque reported that it had narrowed its search for a new police chief to three candidates. One of the finalists was current acting chief Harold Medina who stepped in since former Chief Mike Geier left the department in September 2020.

The other candidates are Clinton Nichols, the Chief of Police in Commerce City, Colorado, and Joseph Sullivan who most recently served as deputy commissioner for the Philadelphia Police Department.

