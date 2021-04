Watch news briefing live on this page at 11:30 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller will be announcing the launch of the City of Albuquerque‘s updated Climate Action Plan at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 22. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

This comes as Thursday is Earth Day. Mayor Keller is expected to be joined by City of Albuquerque Director of Environmental Health Ryan Mast and Task Force Member Theresa Cardenas.