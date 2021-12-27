Mayor Keller signs bill to ensure non-English speakers have access to services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is famous for its diverse population, and Monday, the city took a step to making sure everyone feels welcome. Mayor Tim Keller signed the Language Access Bill. It’s designed to give everyone access to public services, regardless of what language they speak.

He says it’s a great way to make up for past problems. “Unfortunately for all those institutional barriers we put up against folks who don’t speak English as a first language, we’re trying to correct that in some small way with this by making sure that the city is committed to equitable and inclusive practices especially when it comes to language access,” Keller said.

The city has tens of thousands of people who don’t speak English, representing more than a dozen languages.