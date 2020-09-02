Mayor Keller, city councilors to unveil investment in citywide transportation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, Albuquerque city councilors, and the Department of Municipal Development are expected to reveal transportation infrastructure plans during a news conference at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2. The city says that the proposed projects will not raise taxes. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

District 2 City Councilor Isaac Benton and District 5 City Councilor Cynthia Borrego are expected to attend the news conference. The plans will be voted on by the Albuquerque City Council later on Wednesday.

Last week KRQE reported that city council was working on an idea to create a $50 million road project fund. It would allow council districts to tackle road projects, trail, bike lane, and sidewalk improvements throughout the city.

A working project list shows how the money could get dispersed between each council district. The list is not finalized and will go to a council vote during the next meeting. The biggest chunk on the list is $12-million slated for Paseo Del Norte, which the City of Albuquerque has made a priority. Borrego said they just hired a designer for the project to expand Paseo to four lanes from Kimmick to the city limits.

Other big projects on the list include $3 million for a car and pedestrian crossing at the railroad tracks near Marquette and 1st Street downtown. Funds would be appropriated for street, sidewalk, and bike lane improvements along Central between Louisiana and Wyoming. Improvements are also planned for Lost Altos Park, Rio Grande, and nearly $5 million would go toward arterial projects around the University of New Mexico’s north campus.

