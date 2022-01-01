Mayor Keller, city councilors sworn into office remotely

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the surge in COVID cases, Mayor Tim Keller and the city councilors were sworn in during an online ceremony earlier Saturday. The event was originally planned for a public ceremony but was changed earlier this week to minimize the COVID risk to the public.
