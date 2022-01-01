Mayor Keller, city councilors sworn into office remotely

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque that happened on New Year's Eve. APD responded around 4:40 p.m. Friday at a home at 1013 Maggies Ave. to calls of what witnesses said appeared to be a person unconscious, visible through a window.

According to an APD press release, when officers got into the house, they confirmed the person had died. The person was initially thought to have suffered an overdose, based on information from the initial call. After an examination, however, medical investigators discovered through a large amount of hair that the person had been shot in the head and a homicide investigation began.