U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich says he’ll run for re-election in 2024 | Image Courtesy: Heinrich campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s senior U.S. Senator, Martin Heinrich (D) is looking for a third term in federal office. The two-term D.C. lawmaker released a video Thursday, announcing a 2024 reelection campaign.

First elected to the Senate in 2012, Heinrich won reelection in 2018 with more than 54% of the vote. The 2018 contest pitted Heinrich against Republican Mick Rich and former New Mexico Governor, Libertarian Gary Johnson. Rich received 31% of the vote, while Johnson received 15%.

In a nearly two-minute video announcement posted online Thursday morning, Heinrich in part says he’s running for the Senate again because “we still have more work to do.” In a news release, Heinrich highlighted endorsements from fellow Democrats including the Chair of the New Mexico Democratic Party Jessica Velasquez, Attorney General Raúl Torrez, and House Speaker Javier Martinez among others.

The 2024 election will be held on November 5, 2024. While a few other candidates have filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) for the upcoming race, so far, Heinrich is the only person to publicly declare entry.