Man suing Rio Rancho animal control center over ‘vicious’ dog bite

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is suing Rio Rancho’s animal shelter after he claims his trip to adopt a four-legged friend turned dangerous. In the lawsuit, Alex Trujillo said he went to the Rio Rancho Animal Control Center back in April 2019.

He went to a back room with an Akita dog he was considering adopting, when the unleashed dog reportedly bit Trujillo in the neck, causing excessive bleeding. The negligence lawsuit is claiming the center should have known the dog was dangerous, and Trujillo is pursuing damages. The city released the following statement in response to the lawsuit: