Man suing Rio Rancho animal control center over ‘vicious’ dog bite

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is suing Rio Rancho’s animal shelter after he claims his trip to adopt a four-legged friend turned dangerous. In the lawsuit, Alex Trujillo said he went to the Rio Rancho Animal Control Center back in April 2019.

He went to a back room with an Akita dog he was considering adopting, when the unleashed dog reportedly bit Trujillo in the neck, causing excessive bleeding. The negligence lawsuit is claiming the center should have known the dog was dangerous, and Trujillo is pursuing damages. The city released the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

“We cannot comment on pending litigation. However, animals that are at the Animal Resource Center and that are awaiting adoption undergo a medical evaluation and a behavior/temperament assessment and screening. The screening includes spending time with the animal and performing several behavioral tests to answer the following questions:

Does it like to be touched?
Does it like feet to be touched?
Is it timid, shy?
Is it scared of loud noises?
What areas does it not like to be touched?
Does it appear to want to jump the fence?
Does it like to fetch?
Does it like to play?
Does it like other dogs (we bring a dog that we know likes dogs for the assessment)?
Does it play with other dogs?
Does it seem submissive? Dominant? Does it like male dogs? Female dogs?
Does it have a “prey drive” – want to kill other dog?
Are they active?
Do they like water?
Do they guard toys?
Do they become aggressive over food?
What commands do they know? Sit? Stay? Lie down? Heel? Shake? Roll over?
Do they walk well on a leash?
Do they pull on a leash?
Do they like male kennel workers versus female kennel workers?
Do they like being groomed?”

