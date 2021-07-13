Man pleads guilty to intimidating a witness in controversial statue incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who was upset with protestors who tried to tear down a controversial statue in Old Town had pled guilty to intimidating a witness who was going to testify agast the man who shot one of those protestors. The prosecution described Daniel Carr showing up at a witness’s home and threatening him if he testified against, Steven Baca, who police said opened fire at a protester after demonstrators vandalized the Juan de Onate statue last June.

Related Coverage:

“He testified on August 13th via Zoom setting and the very next day, the defendant showed up at his house,” said the prosecutor. “Armed with a firearm. The victim’s significant other and her elementary school-aged children were in the apartment at the time.”

The prosecution said Carr was able to find where the witness lived after he saw his name printed in a news article about the case. Carr admits he went to the witness’s home but says he didn’t mean to intimidate him and his family.

“I did not do my actions in hopes to sway any testimony or change anybody’s testimony or to drive them from their home. I merely went to their home to speak out against the injustices that I felt that they had performed,” said Carr.

A judge sentenced Carr to three years probation and 50 hours of community service. He won’t do any time behind bars. Carr also has to pay for the victim’s cost of finding a place to stay after they were concerned that other sympathizers of Steven Baca would also show up at his home to scare him.