Louie Sanchez enters U.S. Senate race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque businessman is entering the race for the United States Senate. Louie Sanchez is a health care businessman and owns the shooting range Calibers.

On Monday, Sanchez announced that he will be running for U.S. Senate, seeking the Republican nomination for the seat currently held by U.S. Senator Tom Udall who is retiring.

“We need new leaders if we want new results. Our state is plagued by crime and drugs because our elected officials refuse to take action on securing our border,” said Sanchez in a statement.

According to his biography, Sanchez grew up poor in Albuquerque’s South Valley before working his way through high school and college. He earned his degree from the University of New Mexico and currently works as a territory manager for a medical device company in addition to owning Calibers.

Sanchez will run against Mick Rich, Gavin Clarkson, and Elisa Martinez in the Republican primary.