Longtime New Mexico political figure Bill Fulginiti dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many are grieving over the death of Bill Fulginiti. The longtime executive director of the New Mexico Municipal League died on Wednesday age of 78.

He was a well-known figure in the state for the league which advises cities around the state on government issues. In a statement, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says Fulginiti was an advocate for people and communities all across New Mexico whether they knew his name or not.

“Bill Fulginiti was an advocate for people and communities all across our state. Whether they knew his name or not, Bill had their back and was pushing to deliver on their needs. In many ways, Bill and the Municipal League were synonymous, and he was always responsive and helpful, especially to the civic organizations he served. I am saddened by his death and my thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a statement.

Mayor Tim Keller also addressed the passing of Fulginiti on Twitter stating, “his dedication and the impact of his 40 years of leadership is legendary and irreplaceable”. At this time, the cause of his death has not been revealed.