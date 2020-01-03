Long-acting birth control bills filed ahead of legislative session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker wants to funnel money to the Department of Health to make doctors push patients to use long-term birth control.

In a few weeks, state lawmakers will head back to Santa Fe for the 2020 legislative session and on the docket are two bills about birth control. Democratic State Senator Mary Kay Papen is the sponsor of both bills.

“My feeling is that [birth control contraceptives] should be absolutely available on the drug store shelves,” said the senator on the phone.

One bill would give $1.2 million to the Department of Health to create a mentorship program to train doctors and health professionals to encourage more women to look into things like IUDs and implant contraceptives. The second bill would funnel half a million dollars into promoting these types of birth control. The senator said the reason she is pushing these bills is actually to prevent women from having abortions.

“I did not vote for the abortion bill because I do not believe in late-term abortions unless it’s absolutely for the health of the mother, and I think the way to prevent more abortions is to have more contraception,” said Sen. Papen.

People KRQE News 13 spoke with are split on the idea, mainly because of the reason behind it.

“Let’s face it, it’s the 21st century, a lot of people are having sex,” said local Rado Josoa. “I’m pro-birth control and contraceptives and all that.”

“Young people just stay away from sex,” said local Shamach Brossard. “Just make smart decisions.”

Others argue this isn’t anything new because doctors already talk about their birth control options.

“As a woman, they already do that whenever I go to the OBGYN, gynecologist and everything,” said an Albuquerque woman. “But in general, I think women should decide what to do with their bodies because that’s them.”

The Department of Health issued a statement to KRQE News 13, saying:

“The New Mexico Department of Health supports Long-Acting Reversible Contraception (LARC) and the proposed mentorship program. We appreciate Senator Papen’s leadership on this issue.”