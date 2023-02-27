NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has come one step closer to having a new state smell. Senate Bill 188 aims to make “Green Chile Roasting in the Fall” the official state aroma.

The bill was introduced by Bill Soules, Democratic Representative of Las Cruces. It passed the Senate on Saturday, Feb. 25, with a 31 to 4 vote and will now move to the House.

If the Governor signs the bill, New Mexico would be the first state in the country with an official aroma. The aroma would join a list of more than 20 other state symbols, not to mention a handful of state songs, a ballad, and a poem.