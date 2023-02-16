NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bills to bolster the recovery efforts from two wildfires last year are making their way through the Roundhouse.
Senate Bill 430 would set aside $20 million to help those affected by the McBride Fire, which burned more than 6-thousand acres in the Ruidoso area, destroying 200 homes.
Story continues below:
- Crime: New Mexico man’s probation exchanged for years-long sentence
- New Mexico: PHOTOS: Latest storm leaves parts of New Mexico covered in snow
- Top Story: New Mexico State Police sergeant accused of rape
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque’s Hotel Blue renovations back on track following delays
Meanwhile, Senate Bill 334 would allocate $3 million to support the recovery after the Black Fire. That fire burned 325,000 acres and became the second-largest fire in state history.