What you need to know about the 2021 Legislative Session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2021 Legislative Session is going to look different this year due to the pandemic. The session will start Tuesday, Jan. 19 at noon and adjourn on March 20.

When will the governor have the State of the State address?

The governor’s usual state of the state address is being pushed back this session. Typically the governor gives a speech to lawmakers on the first day and talks about her goals for the session. Since lawmakers need to nail down some pandemic procedures this year, like which discussions will be conducted remotely, the governor is holding off until those details are set. The speech will likely be done remotely as well.

How long is the session?

The 2021 Legislative Session is 60 days.

Is the public allowed into the Roundhouse?

No. The Roundhouse is closed off to the public and lobbyists for the entire 60-day session. The session will be held virtually. Watch the New Mexico Legislature Live Stream.

What else will be closed in Santa Fe?

New Mexico State Police have blocked off a number of intersections near the Roundhouse and say it could be staying that way through the end of the legislative session. The closure is due to the reports of protests planned in all 50 states in the days leading to President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Nine intersections will also be closed from 8 in the morning to midnight, daily. This is expected to last until March after the 60-day legislative session is over. These intersections include: