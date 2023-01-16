SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the course of the 60 day legislative session starting Tuesday, January 17, New Mexico’s lawmakers are going to be working to get a wide range of bills passed. Already, nearly 100 pieces of legislation have been pre-filed. So what should we expect?

To find out, KRQE News 13 looked through the bills and selected a few interesting ones to highlight here. Note that these are just a few of the many potential topics up for debate. Keep following KRQE News 13’s politics coverage to learn about new bills as they come up.

Crime

Crime is always a topic of discussion in New Mexico, and it looks like this year will be no different. Leading up to the session, we saw shootings towards the homes and offices of some local politicians, and a new record number of homicides in Albuquerque. Meanwhile, the city of Albuquerque is requesting more than $40 million for crime related efforts.

And, of course, some pre-filed bills address crime. There’s House Bill 21, sponsored by Rep. Miguel P. Garcia (D-ABQ), which helps pay reparations for victims of violent crimes. And a pre-filed senate bill from Sen. Katy M. Duhigg (D-Bernalillo & Sandoval) seeks to amend already existing laws against making threats towards election officials.

In Albuquerque, 2022 set a new record number of homicides. And there’s also already been discussion of crime and gun-related legislation. A pre-filed bill, House Bill 50, sponsored by Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero (D-ABQ), aims to make it illegal for average citizens to possess a large-capacity magazine for firearms. It has some exceptions for law enforcement and certain individuals, but Rep. Stefani Lord (R- Bernalillo, Sandoval & Santa Fe) called the bill a “gun grab” on Twitter and has already promised to kill the bill.

Another bill, House Bill 9, filed by Rep. Pamelya Herndon (D-ABQ) would make it a crime to negligently allow a firearm to be accessible to a minor if the access results in great bodily harm. That bill follows national debate about firearm access after a 6-year-old used a firearm to shoot a teacher in Virginia and multiple incidents with guns on the campus of Albuquerque’s West Mesa High School.

Healthcare

A pre-filed senate bill seeks to allow increase the number of health professionals allowed to exempt children from required immunizations. Currently, licensed physicians (as well as officers of religious institutions) can exempt a child from state-mandated vaccines. A pre-filed bill from Sen. Martin Hickey (D-ABQ) seeks to also allow physicians assistants and certified nurse practitioners to exempt children.

Another bill in the works could help more New Mexicans receive insurance coverage for diagnostic breast exams. House Bill 27, sponsored by Rep. Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Sandoval and Santa Fe) and Sen. Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics (D-Bernalillo, Lincoln, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Torrance and Valencia), would remove financial barriers to catching breast cancer early, according to the Susan G. Komen organization, which helped create the bill. In a press release, the Susan G. Komen organization said this would help cut costs that sometimes run hundreds of dollars.

Economy

The big economic picture heading into the legislative session is the multi-billion dollar surplus the state has. Already various entities are looking to get a piece of the pie. For example, the City of Albuquerque has requested $50 million for affordable housing.

But there could be other changes coming to the state’s economy as well. For example, a bill pre-filed by Sen. Gregg Schmedes (R-Bernalillo, Sandoval, Santa Fe & Torrance) seeks to change the state’s income brackets. The bill would shift all the current brackets for joint filers up while increasing flat rates for joint filers, meaning some joint filers would find themselves in a lower income tax bracket and those who remain in the same bracket would have to pay slightly more than previously. Those changes, as proposed, would not impact individual filers.

The big economic debates will likely be over the state’s budget. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave her recommendation for how billions in state funds should be spent. She proposed a $9.4 billion budget that includes fully subsidized healthcare benefits for educators, a 4% raise for all state employees, and another round of economic relief payments. The state’s Legislative Finance Committee also released their budget recommendation. KRQE News 13 broke down some of the key differences in a previous story.

Where can you see more bills?

The deadline for legislators to pre-file bills is January 13. Bills from members of the House can be found on the legislature’s website. Bills filed by senators can be found in a PDF list here.