NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Over the last few years, New Mexico has expanded its tax expenditures. The state is essentially giving back tax dollars or foregoing some tax collection altogether. So, what are the largest expenditures in terms of average cost over five years?

Payouts for income tax rebates make up the single largest expenditure. More than 951,000 New Mexicans received a check for the 2021 rebates, accounting for more than half a billion dollars’ worth of spending, according to the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC).

Story Continues Below

Interactive: Data from the LFC shows the largest expenditures by percentage.

Behind the rebates, gross receipt tax (GRT) deductions for food sales were the second largest expenditure. GRT is essentially the state’s sales tax. A law enacted in 2004, and amended in 2021, allows retail food stores to deduct sales on food items. Those deductions averaged over $300 million each year over the last five years, according to the LFC.

The third largest expense is made up of deductions on prescription drugs, medical oxygen, and medical cannabis. Those deductions accounted for over $155 million per year, according to the LFC.

Beyond those three major expenditures, the state also pays out millions of dollars on other tax credits. Some, like tax credits for film and television productions (which cost over $100 million in 2023, according to the LFC), have received criticism for their relatively low return on investment.