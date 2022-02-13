SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Senate was supposed to discuss a bill that would expand voter access in the state, but members of the Republican party of New Mexico had different plans. “I move for a call in the Senate on Senate Judiciary Committee Substitute for Senate Rules Committee Substitute for Senate Bill 8 and all action pertaining to this bill,” Senator Craig Brandt (R- Rio Rancho).

That call of the Senate, supported by seven Republican Senators, prevented the chamber from doing any business concerning Senate Bill 8. It requires every single Senator – 42 in all – be present before they can discuss and vote on the bill.

Senator Jacob Candelaria, an independent, and Republican Senator Gregg Schmedes were not in attendance. The bill has been controversial for the minority party, with several opposing it outright.

If passed, Senate Bill 8 would make election day a holiday for public schools, let felons register to vote when they’re released, mail-in ballots would be distributed year-by-year, and absentee ballots would only be available by request for each election.