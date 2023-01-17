NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the issues lawmakers want to address this legislative session is the rising cost of prescription drugs. Representative Pamelya Herndon has introduced the Prescription Drug Affordability Act.
If passed, it will create a five-member board to oversee drug costs in the state. That includes making recommendations to the office of the superintendent of insurance on what regulatory changes might lower drug prices for New Mexicans.