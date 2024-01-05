SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of New Mexico lawmakers want to spend millions on emergency communication systems for public schools statewide.

State Representative Ambrose Castellano and Senator Siah Correa Hemphill said it’s time to connect New Mexico schools to increase public and charter school safety.

“I felt that this is a good way to create that sense of physical safety for our students, for staff, teachers, as well as parents,” said Senator Hemphill.

The two Democrats’ new pre-filed bill is aimed at statewide implementation of something that Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) has in many of its schools.

The bill would require a panic button app or system for every New Mexico school building. The lawmakers also want schools to connect live video feeds from those buildings to those agencies outside for help in the event of an emergency.

“A way of the police department, or whoever’s responding, as first responders, can have easy access to the camera system within the school,” said Hemphill.

Hemphill said having that live video will help get the correct information to the first responders and law enforcement.

“What happens in the event of some kind of crisis situation, our brains are flooded with cortisol and that can negatively impact the ability to recall what’s happening or just distorts the way we are perceiving the event,” said Hemphill.

Senator Hemphill said she’d like to see a singular safety system for all schools.

Representative Castellano said the bill could also solidify efforts to harden security at rural schools.

“Some of our schools’ districts don’t have the money to implement these safety devices. With this bill, they will have the money,” said Castellano.

If passed, the lawmakers believe it could cost all districts a total of $14 to $17 million to implement, but they think that cost could also be covered with capital outlay.

“My hope is we get these devices in all our schools in New Mexico. That’s my hope. That’s why we are here,” said Representative Castellano.

It’s unclear if the bill will be considered this session as the governor has control over what bills will and won’t go up for debate, and the governor hasn’t weighed in on this proposal yet.