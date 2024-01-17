SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Republican lawmakers are launching an attack on Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Representatives Stefani Lord (R-Bernalillo and Torrance Counties) and John Block (R-Otero County) say they are filing articles of impeachment to remove the governor from office.

The two lawmakers announced the plan in September of 2023. They began calling for impeachment after the governor announced a controversial public health order intended to cut down on crime, in part by putting limits on access to firearms in certain places.

Now, the two lawmakers have created a resolution for lawmakers to consider. The resolution asks the legislature to impeach the governor.

A discussion draft of the resolution alleges the governor “abridged the fundamental rights of law-abiding New Mexico citizens” under the Second Amendment. In other words, the lawmakers are arguing that the governor’s public health order violates the rights of New Mexicans.

In New Mexico, impeachments have to be launched by the House of Representatives and tried by the Senate, according to the state’s constitution. If the idea to impeach the governor moves forward, Chief Justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court Shannon Bacon would preside over the trial.

To impeach a governor, two-thirds of New Mexico’s elected senators have to concur that the governor committed a crime or “malfeasance” in office. If the Senate finds that the governor did so, she could be removed from office and disqualified from holding office or even be disqualified to vote.

Rep. Lord claims the governor also violated the state’s constitution, which protects a right to bear arms, and says members of the public are supporting the impeachment efforts. The governor’s office previously stated that the governor “is prepared to fight challenges.”