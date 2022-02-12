SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 30-day session comes to an end on Thursday and lawmakers are working to get some bills on the governor’s desk in time. The House stayed up through the night to pass a bill that would make it a felony to threaten a judge.

House Bill 99 would make it a fourth-degree felony to threaten a judge or their family and would make it a misdemeanor to share a judge’s personal information with the intent to disrupt their work. “It’s an extremely serious calling and we have to make sure that we do what we can as a legislative body to protect our judges and make them feel safe in a job that they are asked to do every day, says Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil (D- Albuquerque).

The bill passed by a vote of 59 to 7 and heads to the Senate for consideration. While the representatives were discussing the bill, the issue of threatening district attorneys came up. One representative says they may consider a similar bill to protect them in the next legislative session.