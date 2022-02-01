SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers focus on anti-crime bills at the roundhouse, two prominent proposals are not moving forward this year. Republican Representative Bill Rehm introduced a bill targeting organized shoplifters and a three-strikes law for repeat violent offenders.

Tuersday, the House Rules Committee voted those bills are not relevant to the governor’s agenda for this year’s session. The governor gets to make that call during 30-day sessions. Rehm could bring the proposals back during next year’s 60-day session.