SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to expand the state’s teacher loan repayment program has cleared its first legislative hurdle. On Monday, the Senate Education Committee unanimously passed Senate Bill 325, which would help social workers and counselors working in public K-12 schools to pay back their student loans.

Right now, the program is limited to licensed teachers who’ve worked in New Mexico for at least three years. The governor wants $10 million to fund the program. That is $5 million more than last year.