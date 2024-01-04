ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The state’s beleaguered Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) is facing a new challenge over how it should be run. One Democratic lawmaker is pushing to remove the governor’s authority to pick CYFD’s leader.

“The department has reached, which I think, is what I would call a downward spiral. Almost a death spiral,” says Senator Gerry Ortiz y Pino, (D-Bernalillo), “It’s reputation is so bad, that professionally trained workers aren’t willing to work for it which lends itself to a further deterioration in the reputation and the public’s perception of the department.”

While the senator laments the backsliding of CYFD since the federal oversight of it ended in 2004—”As soon as the federal monitoring was lifted, case loads started getting bigger. They stopped hiring professionally trained social workers. The number of kids entering care started going up again,”—he has an idea to get the often criticized department back on track.

A Senate Joint Resolution to change the state’s constitution and take CYFD out of the governor’s cabinet, and create a three person commission that would oversee it instead of a cabinet secretary.

“The governor would appoint one, the senate pro tem[pore] would appoint one, the speaker of the house would appoint one,” Ortiz y Pino says.

Each commissioner would eventually serve six-year terms. “They would be the ones who set the policy direction for the department. They would do that in public hearings instead of behind closed doors in a cabinet meeting where nobody knows exactly what went on when nobody can hold them accountable,” Ortiz y Pino says.

The commissioners would then hire an executive director. “When Secretary [Teresa] Casados term ends at the end of the Lujan Grisham administration, that’s when the commission’s new executive director would take over.”

Ortiz y Pino says this would help create consistency in the department: “We’ve had way too many CYFD secretaries since I’ve been in the legislature. There’s been absolutely no continuity. Even in the last two years, we’ve had three secretaries. You can’t expect the department to be able to progress with that kind of constant churning of the leadership,” Ortiz y Pino says.

He says this would help de-politicize the department and change public so they can get more trained professionals working there: “This should not be interpreted in any way as a criticism or an indictment of a failure on the part of the current administration. They’re doing the best they can with the situation that they have inherited,” Ortiz y Pino says.

Ortiz y Pino says caseloads have risen since 2004, from 1400 to 1750 and climbing. He says the department has a 26 percent vacancy rate, “And many of the positions are filled with people who don’t have professional training.”

The senator says he believes they can get this amendment through this session. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment. If it passes, it would go to voters this November.