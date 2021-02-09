State Police Association lashes out at proposed legislation, legislators

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the murder of one of their own last week, the New Mexico State Police Association is lashing out at state lawmakers saying some of their proposed bills will give criminals more rights than their officers. In the 15-minute video, the Association’s president said proposed bills could threaten the safety of their officers when making dangerous arrests.

“When you’re taking away our tools mam and you still require us to resolve the situation peacefully without force, without deadly force, you are creating a situation where deadly force is going to be used,” said Sgt. Jose Carrasco with the New Mexico State Police Association. “However, it’s going to be the criminal be using deadly force on the officers that are trying to enforce your laws.”

The video zeroed in on Senator Linda Lopez’s proposed bill which would enact a statewide use of force policy that includes banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants. It would also make law enforcement use all de-escalation methods before resorting to force. Senator Lopez defended her bill. She sent KRQE News 13 this statement:

“For the past 18 years I’ve worked with the Law Enforcement Academy to focus on community policing rather than military policing. This bill is a logical continuation of these efforts. There is simply no reason for officers to use deadly force when it is not absolutely necessary and clear alternatives to deescalate a situation exist. Bad practices by bad actors have resulted in heartbreak and tragedy for so many in our communities, especially people of color, who are disproportionately the victims of police violence. Police union leaders have to advocate solely on behalf of their members, while I as a senator have to weigh all the facts, including that the Albuquerque Police Department has been under federal oversight because APD had engaged in a “pattern and practice” of unconstitutional “use of force” and “deadly force” and found a “culture of aggression” within APD. A culture of aggression can only be eliminated by ensuring police training and policies reflect the mission of our law enforcement agency: protecting and serving the public. We have very good officers who are charged with serving and protecting the public and we must support them in every way possible, but that support does not mean abdicating oversight, accountability or responsibility for the use of excessive force. By requiring the establishment of use-of-force policies and de-escalation protocols state-wide as standard operating procedure, we can get to the root of this problem and properly train our law enforcement community to handle situations in a way that will keep everyone safer.” Sen. Linda Lopez (D- Majority Whip)

Sgt. Carrasco also calls out Speaker of the House Brian Egolf (D- Santa Fe) for his comments last week after learning New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrot was shot in the line of duty. “We wish you wouldn’t say anything about our fallen brother because he is one of the ones you’re trying to take away his rights from too,” said Sgt. Carrasco.

Sgt. Carrasco also targeted the Speaker’s proposed Civil Rights bill that would get rid of qualified immunity which is like a shield for law enforcement officers from being held personally responsible for Civil Rights violations. The Speaker of the House also sent KRQE News 13 a statement: