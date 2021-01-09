State legislature aiming to help those hurt most by pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state legislature says they’re focused on providing those hit hardest with COVID relief.

Peter Wirth, the state Democratic Senate Majority Leader, says his party will push for direct financial relief to low-income, frontline workers, who they say have born the brunt of the pandemic. Wirth says the idea is already popular among Republican senators and that COVID relief will likely take the center stage at this year’s 60-day legislative session, due to begin on Jan. 19.

The senator says he’s also outlining new details on how to channel yet more money toward public education. This includes eyeing more progressive tax rates.

