State legislators to debate marijuana in final hours of session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – All eyes are on the New Mexico Senate Friday as they have one final debate over legalizing recreational marijuana. Right now, the Senate is trying to push through other House bills first to send to the governor before they turn to one of the most talked-about bills this session: recreational marijuana; but time is running out.

“I support this particular legislation because it’s inclusive with a lot of components that we’ve seen both in the House and now in the Senate that includes not only economic diversification, of course saving the state money, bringing in new revenue, and promoting consumer safety,” said Rep. Andrea Romero (D- Santa Fe). House Bill 12 has been worked and reworked throughout the entire session.

The Chairman of the Senate judiciary committee, Senator Joseph Cervantes (D- Las Cruces), tweeted that they learned the marijuana bill will be ‘substantially rewritten’ before it gets to the floor for debate. The Senator made it known in his committee just two days ago he was grateful the sponsors were willing to make changes to the proposal, but that ultimately he thinks New Mexico isn’t ready to legalize it.

“While I don’t believe in the concept yet of New Mexico yet having marijuana available, with what I believe this would lead to or having it be controlled by the ultimate controlling group of people, that my comments to you hopefully will be constructive,” said Sen. Cervantes during a committee meeting. Right now as it stands, HB12 would allow the sale of cannabis starting in April 2022.

It would have an excise tax of 12% that would go to local and county governments. Only people 21 years and older would be allowed to buy it. The debate on HB12 is expected to be heated and lengthy. The governor has made it known that she supports legalizing marijuana. Lawmakers would have to agree on the bill before the 60-day session ends Saturday at noon.