SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an idea that could let prosecutors and judges get tougher on car theft in New Mexico. A new bill calls for streamlining sentencing against convicted car thieves.

News 13 spoke with Representative Cynthia Borrego (D-Albuquerque) who is sponsoring the bill. “New Mexico and Albuquerque were first in the nation. According to the chief, we’ve improved. We’re sixth in the nation now. But you know we’re still within the top ten which is, you know, ridiculous,” Borrego said.

She is focused on pumping the brakes on the state’s continued auto theft problem this session. “I sat on the flood control board and we found vehicles in all of our arroyos and drains. As a city councilor, I mean also one of the high priorities for the police department in Albuquerque was automobile theft,” Borrego said, “What we’re doing in this house bill is we’re increasing penalties for automobile theft.”

She’s bringing back House Bill 87 that would allow prosecutors to combine the crimes of stealing, embezzling, or transferring/receiving a stolen vehicle in sentencing which would allow for stiffer penalties. “If you remember the bill for retail theft they made things more cumulative so it’s kind of designed to follow that bill,” Borrego said, “Basically what it does is it addresses repeat offenders.”

Borrego hopes this bill, if passed, will have wider-reaching benefits in curbing crime: “We know that stolen vehicles are being used in other types of crimes especially drug-related crimes. So I think this could have a huge impact on helping to reduce some of those other crimes.”

With the governor saying public safety is the priority this session, Borrego is optimistic this could become law. “We have the automobile industry behind us, we have the police department working with us. So I think it’s time that we start dealing with criminals in a different way,” Borrego said.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office told News 13 in a statement today they are in support of this bill: