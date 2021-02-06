State House Republican changes party after abortion bill vote

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Republican lawmaker in New Mexico has switched his political affiliation after voting for a controversial abortion bill. State Representative Phelps Anderson was the only Republican to vote to repeal a 1969 bill that criminalizes abortion.

Rep. Anderson voted alongside seven Democrats with that bill now awaiting a full vote. Anderson has now changed his voter registration to “declined to state.” He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and kept his seat in last year’s election.

