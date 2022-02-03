SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Representatives from the House Appropriations and Finance Committee introduced its state budget Thursday. Committee chair Patricia Lundstrom calls it “historic” and “bipartisan.”

It includes major investments in education, public safety, and infrastructure. As well as including $200 million for state roads, $8 million for recruiting law enforcement, $5 million to retain those officers, and $9.4 million to increase state police salaries. Three-point-eighty-seven billion dollars would go to public schools, a 12.3% increase from last year.

Overall, the proposed budget is a 13% increase from last year’s spending but maintains a 30% reserve. “We believe this will lead to transformational outcomes for people in our state while still keeping that robust reserve,” says Lundstrom.

During the previous special session, lawmakers chose not to spend all of the American Rescue Plan Act funding and this bill would outline ways to spend the rest of it, which is over $1 billion.