Special session to focus on legalization of recreational marijuana

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –State lawmakers return to Santa Fe on Tuesday for a special legislative session focusing on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the recreational marijuana proposal fell short in the 60-day session.

The session could cost about $50,000 a day and as it’s a controversial bill, it’s unclear how long the session will last. The special session will likely focus on how to tax sales, how to prevent access by those under 21, and how to deal with sales to those with previous cannabis convictions.

The Associated Press reports that of the 15 states with sanctioned recreational marijuana markets, New Mexico would be only the third or fourth state to make recreational cannabis legal through the legislative process following Illinois and Vermont. Virginia’s approved legalization bill is currently waiting on the governor’s signature.

During the session the governor is also asking lawmakers to consider a proposed economic bill that would expand LEDA funding. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the public will still not be allowed in the Roundhouse.