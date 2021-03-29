Special session to discuss legalizing recreational marijuana begins Tuesday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The special legislative session to address legalizing recreational cannabis use starts on Tuesday, March 30. Efforts to legalize the sale of cannabis to adults 21 and over stalled during the regular session.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has been vocal about getting the bill approved. The special session will likely focus on how to tax sales, how to prevent access by those under 21, and how to deal with sales to those with previous cannabis convictions.

The Associated Press reports that of the 15 states with sanctioned recreational marijuana markets, New Mexico would be only the third or fourth state to make recreational cannabis legal through the legislative process following Illinois and Vermont. Virginia’s approved legalization bill is currently waiting on the governor’s signature.