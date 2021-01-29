WATCH LIVE: Speaker Brian Egolf to provide update on Roundhouse COVID-19 outbreak

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Speaker of the House Brian Egolf (D – Santa Fe) will be holding a news conference Friday at 10:15 am regarding recent positive cases of COVID-19 within the Roundhouse. KRQE will live stream the news conference on this page.

Thursday least five people at the Roundhouse tested positive for COVID-19. House Republicans say one of those people is a GOP House lawmaker, but they are not releasing that person’s identity. All Republican representatives plan to stay out of the Roundhouse Friday while their offices are cleaned and they look into the extent of the exposure.

