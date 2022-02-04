SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the legislative session reaches a halfway point, the governor said Friday all of the tough-on-crime bills, may not make it through. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says she’s disappointed public safety isn’t getting the attention it deserves.

“If you have an acute public safety issue, you must address it,” said Governor Lujan Grisham, during a mid-session update Friday afternoon. The governor is backing three bills to fight crime, including House Bill 5, which would automatically keep a defendant locked up until trial unless the defense can prove the person is not a danger if released.

Right now, it’s the prosecution who has to prove why someone should stay behind bars until trial. That bill is fueling concerns over defendants’ constitutional rights and whether the legislature even has the authority to do this.

The governor is also in favor of Senate Bill 120, which would enhance the sentence for anyone caught brandishing a gun a second or a third time. That bill has not been heard in any committees yet. During a press conference following Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting in Albuquerque, APD discussed the bill, saying it could help combat a lot of the crime in the city, but they recognize there’s been some hesitancy.

“A bill dealing with the brandishing of a firearm, Senate Bill 120, is pending in the Senate Judiciary Committee,” said Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesperson for APD. “There was some skepticism amongst some of the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on a bill like that, and enhancing penalties for this kind of crime,” Gallegos said.

News 13 reached out to the governor’s office to ask if she plans to call a special session if these bills aren’t passed. They didn’t give a clear answer.

The other bill that has the governor’s support would increase the prison sentence for second-degree murder by three years and would take away the statute of limitations. She’s also pushing for more funding to hire more officers, as well as include a raise for state police. Those are making headway in the session. The session ends February 17.